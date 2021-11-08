BMO Capital Markets Trims Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Target Price to C$31.00

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on KEYUF. CIBC downgraded Keyera from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Keyera from C$33.50 to C$33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Keyera from C$32.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.21.

Shares of KEYUF stock opened at $24.38 on Thursday. Keyera has a twelve month low of $13.95 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.35.

Keyera Corp. engages in the operation of assets in the oil and gas industry between the upstream sectors. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquid Infrastructure, and Marketing, and Other. The Gathering and Processing segment includes raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components, primarily natural gas liquids (NGLs), before the sales gas is delivered into long-distance pipeline systems for transportation to end-use markets.

