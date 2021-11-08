BMO Capital Markets Trims Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Target Price to $28.00

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $42.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on VMEO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vimeo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist reduced their price target on Vimeo from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Vimeo in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Cowen downgraded Vimeo from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Vimeo from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.75.

VMEO opened at $23.35 on Friday. Vimeo has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.33.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Equities research analysts forecast that Vimeo will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vimeo Company Profile

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

