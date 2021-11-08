BOLT Price Tops $0.0104 on Major Exchanges (BOLT)

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 8th. One BOLT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0104 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BOLT has a market cap of $10.35 million and $364,065.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BOLT has traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00052198 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001528 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.06 or 0.00235444 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00004719 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00011700 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.19 or 0.00096561 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

BOLT Coin Profile

BOLT (BOLT) is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. BOLT’s official Twitter account is @Bolt_Global . BOLT’s official website is www.bolt-token.global . BOLT’s official message board is medium.com/bolt-global

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

Buying and Selling BOLT

