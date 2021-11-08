Bonfida (FIDA) Market Capitalization Tops $443.41 Million

Bonfida (CURRENCY:FIDA) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 8th. One Bonfida coin can now be bought for $9.88 or 0.00014987 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bonfida has a total market capitalization of $443.41 million and approximately $9.58 million worth of Bonfida was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bonfida has traded up 22.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001518 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.71 or 0.00081509 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.06 or 0.00083559 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.14 or 0.00097345 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,637.66 or 0.99612170 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,745.95 or 0.07202480 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00021035 BTC.

Bonfida Coin Profile

Bonfida’s total supply is 998,899,753 coins and its circulating supply is 44,899,753 coins. Bonfida’s official Twitter account is @bonfida and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bonfida is bonfida.com . Bonfida’s official message board is bonfida.medium.com

Buying and Selling Bonfida

