Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Hits New 1-Year High at $7.38

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$7.38 and last traded at C$7.30, with a volume of 24596 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$7.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BNE shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$4.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.94, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of C$239.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$5.74 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.17.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.23). The business had revenue of C$53.13 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Bonterra Energy Corp. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Bonterra Energy news, insider William Oberndorf bought 1,021,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,672,873.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,938,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$25,735,622.62. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,050,054 shares of company stock worth $6,816,610.

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

