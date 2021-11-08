Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Purchased by XN Exponent Advisors LLC

XN Exponent Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the quarter. Booking accounts for about 7.6% of XN Exponent Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. XN Exponent Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $160,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth approximately $1,472,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Booking by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Booking by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter worth $4,170,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter worth $1,458,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total value of $1,897,747.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total value of $461,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush raised their price objective on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen raised their target price on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Booking from $2,230.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,660.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,618.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $107.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 285.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,860.73 and a 12-month high of $2,659.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,406.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,306.74.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 41.97 EPS for the current year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

