Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Given New $3,100.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its target price increased by Truist Securities from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Booking from $2,230.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2,651.33.

Get Booking alerts:

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,618.97 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,406.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,306.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $107.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 285.91, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. Booking has a 1-year low of $1,701.09 and a 1-year high of $2,631.68.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $12.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Booking will post 41.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total transaction of $461,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total value of $1,897,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. AKO Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of Booking by 57.4% in the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 383,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $910,189,000 after buying an additional 139,771 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the third quarter worth about $318,101,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 76.8% in the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,190,000 after buying an additional 98,441 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth about $108,855,659,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Booking by 1,657.7% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 53,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,537,000 after buying an additional 50,643 shares during the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.