Boothbay Fund Management LLC Buys 11,621 Shares of RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRAU)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRAU) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,621 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in RXR Acquisition were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RXRAU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $985,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $302,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $10,727,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in RXR Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in RXR Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $738,000.

Shares of NASDAQ RXRAU opened at $9.90 on Monday. RXR Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $10.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.89.

RXR Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

