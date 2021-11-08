Boothbay Fund Management LLC Buys 12,064 Shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCBU)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCBU) by 24.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,064 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the 1st quarter valued at about $486,000. Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the 1st quarter valued at about $494,000. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the 1st quarter valued at about $493,000.

Shares of VPCBU opened at $10.30 on Monday. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $11.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.18 and a 200 day moving average of $10.08.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.

