Boothbay Fund Management LLC Buys 1,992 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 123.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVLR. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 1,328.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 243.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 36,306.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,809 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avalara in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 38.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVLR. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Avalara from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Avalara in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Avalara from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Avalara from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.07.

Shares of NYSE AVLR opened at $170.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $179.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.65. Avalara, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.33 and a 52 week high of $191.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of -145.31 and a beta of 0.70.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.25. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 7.21% and a negative net margin of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $181.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.65, for a total value of $4,939,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $260,968.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,805 shares of company stock valued at $13,098,145 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

