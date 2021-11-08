Boothbay Fund Management LLC Has $567,000 Holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 33.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,767 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 27,670.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 341.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000.

In other news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $225,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 869,345 shares in the company, valued at $8,928,173.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,500 shares of company stock worth $47,190 and sold 163,311 shares worth $1,817,811. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

FOLD has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.11 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amicus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.30.

FOLD opened at $12.05 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.21. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 1.17.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $77.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.35 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 91.47% and a negative net margin of 89.53%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amicus Therapeutics Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

