Boothbay Fund Management LLC Makes New $679,000 Investment in Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 91,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADES. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions in the second quarter worth $39,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 8,133 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions in the second quarter worth $78,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 13,449.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 12,777 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions in the first quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ ADES opened at $7.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.04 million, a P/E ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.65. Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.63 million during the quarter. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a net margin of 45.48% and a return on equity of 37.13%.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Profile

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of environmental and emission control equipment to power generation industry. It operates through the Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The Refined Coal segment includes Tinuum Group, Tinuum Services, and GWN Manager.

