BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) VP Sells $281,700.00 in Stock

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) VP Stefan Demmerle sold 6,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $281,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of BorgWarner stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.77. 1,870,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,067,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.57 and a 200-day moving average of $47.30. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.79 and a 12 month high of $55.55.
BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BWA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Barclays upped their target price on BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.
About BorgWarner
BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.
