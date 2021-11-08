BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) VP Sells $281,700.00 in Stock

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) VP Stefan Demmerle sold 6,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $281,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of BorgWarner stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.77. 1,870,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,067,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.57 and a 200-day moving average of $47.30. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.79 and a 12 month high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWA. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in BorgWarner by 5.5% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter worth $940,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 5.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 76,753 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 9.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 611,970 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,371,000 after acquiring an additional 54,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 162.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 525,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,227,000 after acquiring an additional 325,486 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BWA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Barclays upped their target price on BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

