Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 180,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,684 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $20,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,992,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,332,000 after buying an additional 32,766 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 151,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,328,000 after buying an additional 33,349 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 473.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 603,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,154,000 after buying an additional 35,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total transaction of $5,091,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $569,860.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BXP. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.80.

BXP stock opened at $116.91 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.61 and a 200-day moving average of $114.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 57.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.16. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $72.53 and a one year high of $124.24.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $730.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.97 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 192.16%.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

