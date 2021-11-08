Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) will announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.11. Braemar Hotels & Resorts posted earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 164.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.06. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 17.09% and a negative net margin of 14.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on BHR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Sunday, August 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 933.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,186,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,261,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200,770 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 820.3% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 2,300,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,221,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,798,000 after acquiring an additional 735,096 shares in the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC grew its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% during the third quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 1,730,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,391,000 after purchasing an additional 24,057 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 350.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,561,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,045 shares during the period. 67.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $5.64 on Friday. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $2.44 and a 12 month high of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.80.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

