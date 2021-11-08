Brickell Biotech (BBI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Brickell Biotech to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. Brickell Biotech had a negative return on equity of 130.86% and a negative net margin of 9,449.56%. On average, analysts expect Brickell Biotech to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Brickell Biotech alerts:

NASDAQ BBI opened at $0.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.75. The company has a market cap of $35.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of -0.07. Brickell Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $1.70.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brickell Biotech stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 80,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Brickell Biotech at the end of the most recent reporting period. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brickell Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Brickell Biotech Company Profile

Brickell Biotech, Inc engages in the development of prescription therapeutics for the treatment of skin diseases. Its pipeline consists of new molecular entities targeting the treatment of the following indications: hyperhidrosis, allergic contact dermatitis, androgenic alopecia, cutaneous t-cell lymphoma and psoriasis.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Brickell Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brickell Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.