Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Buys 55,000 Shares of Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned 0.67% of Aspen Group worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Aspen Group by 36.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aspen Group by 83.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Aspen Group by 193.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Aspen Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 61,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 5,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Aspen Group during the second quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Aspen Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASPU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Aspen Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Northland Securities started coverage on Aspen Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Aspen Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.55.

Shares of NASDAQ ASPU opened at $5.00 on Monday. Aspen Group, Inc. has a one year low of $4.68 and a one year high of $12.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.66 million, a PE ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 0.63.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 17.84% and a negative net margin of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $19.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aspen Group, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Douglas Kass purchased 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.47 per share, with a total value of $106,665.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 51,650 shares of company stock worth $279,176 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.