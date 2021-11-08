Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Laredo Petroleum were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LPI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 432.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 26.7% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LPI opened at $73.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.34. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.72 and a 52-week high of $99.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 4.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.84 and its 200 day moving average is $62.17.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($1.06). Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 21.33% and a negative return on equity of 2,190.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.02 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,228,797.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

LPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.60.

Laredo Petroleum Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

