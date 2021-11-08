Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Mayville Engineering worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 31.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 613,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,335,000 after purchasing an additional 146,865 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 11.6% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 316,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,360,000 after purchasing an additional 32,820 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 28.8% during the second quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 241,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 54,077 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 22.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 236,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 43,108 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 19.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 215,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 35,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Mayville Engineering news, Director Patrick D. Michels acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $170,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mayville Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of MEC opened at $17.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $352.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.59 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.62. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.86 and a twelve month high of $22.16.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.15). Mayville Engineering had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 3.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

About Mayville Engineering

Mayville Engineering Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of metal components. The firm offers a broad range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components. Its customers operate in a diverse end markets, including heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets.

