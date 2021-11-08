Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Sells 128,800 Shares of VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 128,800 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned about 0.57% of VolitionRx worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in VolitionRx by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 609,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 17,092 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in VolitionRx during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in VolitionRx during the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of VolitionRx by 722.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 246,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 216,617 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of VolitionRx during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN VNRX opened at $3.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $190.00 million, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.74. VolitionRx Limited has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $6.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. VolitionRx had a negative return on equity of 90.74% and a negative net margin of 35,776.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VolitionRx Limited will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About VolitionRx

VolitionRX Ltd. is a multi-national life sciences company, which engages in the development of blood-based cancer tests to help diagnose a range of cancers. Its products include the Nucleosomics platform that identifies and measures nucleosomes in the bloodstream or other bodily fluid. The company was founded on September 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

