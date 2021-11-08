Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Sells 30,000 Shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned about 0.34% of Xeris Pharmaceuticals worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $81,000. 42.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:XERS opened at $1.95 on Monday. Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $7.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.08. The firm has a market cap of $129.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.76.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.11). Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 298.23% and a negative net margin of 251.01%. The business had revenue of $8.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XERS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a holding company. It offers a novel formulation technology to bring ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectable to patients to remove many associated treatment burdens. The company was founded on May 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

