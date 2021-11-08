Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.07.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BR. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.60.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $173.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 1 year low of $137.91 and a 1 year high of $185.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $172.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.79.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.05%.

In related news, CEO Adam D. Amsterdam sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.72, for a total transaction of $944,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,092.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Liberatore sold 32,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total value of $5,748,497.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,612 shares in the company, valued at $3,620,497.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 252,919 shares of company stock valued at $42,604,435. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,394,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $978,973,000 after purchasing an additional 50,813 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,846,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $785,564,000 after purchasing an additional 16,629 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,811,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $777,221,000 after purchasing an additional 112,745 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,116,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $664,911,000 after purchasing an additional 83,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,069,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,336,000 after purchasing an additional 44,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

