Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.300-$1.320 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

BNL has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Truist downgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.57.

BNL stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.44. 2,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,238,515. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.65 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.59. Broadstone Net Lease has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $28.00.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 23.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is a boost from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 178.95%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Broadstone Net Lease stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) by 107.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,357 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.22% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $8,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 75.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

