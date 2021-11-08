Brokerages Anticipate Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) will report earnings per share of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.18. Amneal Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.01. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 61.08%. The business had revenue of $528.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amneal Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.17.

AMRX opened at $5.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.33. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $7.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 57.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRX. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,821,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,260,000 after buying an additional 182,932 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 448,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after buying an additional 276,111 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 119,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 13,049 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 917,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after buying an additional 469,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.94% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

