Brokerages Anticipate Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.78 Per Share

Analysts expect Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) to announce ($0.78) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.97). Beam Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.69) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($6.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.90) to ($5.94). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($3.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.47) to ($3.17). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Beam Therapeutics.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.49). Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.82% and a negative net margin of 1,698,870.50%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share.

BEAM has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.50.

NASDAQ BEAM opened at $89.53 on Monday. Beam Therapeutics has a one year low of $33.14 and a one year high of $138.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 1.21.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Evans sold 20,000 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total value of $1,989,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 27,700 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total transaction of $2,321,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 139.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 14.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 4.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 53.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after buying an additional 16,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 7,276.9% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 9,460 shares during the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

