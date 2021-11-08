Brokerages Anticipate Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.78 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 8th, 2021

Analysts expect Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) to announce ($0.78) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.97). Beam Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.69) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($6.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.90) to ($5.94). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($3.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.47) to ($3.17). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Beam Therapeutics.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.49). Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.82% and a negative net margin of 1,698,870.50%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share.

BEAM has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.50.

NASDAQ BEAM opened at $89.53 on Monday. Beam Therapeutics has a one year low of $33.14 and a one year high of $138.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 1.21.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Evans sold 20,000 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total value of $1,989,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 27,700 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total transaction of $2,321,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 139.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 14.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 4.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 53.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after buying an additional 16,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 7,276.9% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 9,460 shares during the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Read More: Roth IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beam Therapeutics (BEAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.