Brokerages Anticipate Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) to Announce $1.75 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) to report earnings per share of $1.75 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.57 and the highest is $1.84. Jack in the Box reported earnings per share of $1.61 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full year earnings of $7.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.34. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $7.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Jack in the Box.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JACK shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the first quarter valued at $60,379,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 32.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,328,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $148,088,000 after purchasing an additional 329,110 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 72.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515,913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,493,000 after purchasing an additional 216,560 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the first quarter worth about $22,675,000. Finally, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the first quarter worth about $16,889,000. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jack in the Box stock opened at $102.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.52 and its 200 day moving average is $108.18. Jack in the Box has a 1 year low of $78.66 and a 1 year high of $124.53.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

