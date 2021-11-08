Brokerages Anticipate Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB) to Announce -$0.89 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB) will announce ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Rallybio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.71). The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rallybio will report full-year earnings of ($5.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.69) to ($3.68). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($5.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.46) to ($2.26). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Rallybio.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.31) by $1.51.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RLYB shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Rallybio in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$40.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on Rallybio in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rallybio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Rallybio in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Rallybio stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.11. 502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,156. Rallybio has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $25.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.42.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rallybio stock. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

About Rallybio

Rallybio Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

