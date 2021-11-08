Brokerages Expect Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Will Announce Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Duke Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.03 and the lowest is $0.98. Duke Energy reported earnings of $1.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duke Energy will report full-year earnings of $5.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Duke Energy.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share.

DUK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Vertical Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.50.

DUK stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.30. The company had a trading volume of 183,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,022,489. Duke Energy has a 52 week low of $85.56 and a 52 week high of $108.38. The company has a market cap of $77.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.61 and a 200 day moving average of $102.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LNZ Capital LP acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,992,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 7.7% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 111,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,778,000 after buying an additional 8,005 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 6.0% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 27,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in Duke Energy by 26.0% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 37,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after buying an additional 7,746 shares during the period. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 6.2% during the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

