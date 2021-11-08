Brokerages Expect Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Will Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) will report $0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. Eldorado Gold reported earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 63.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will report full year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Eldorado Gold.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Eldorado Gold had a positive return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $238.44 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGO. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 0.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 271,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 0.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 136,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Eldorado Gold by 99.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 16.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 0.8% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 308,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EGO traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.75. The stock had a trading volume of 31,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 4.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.45. Eldorado Gold has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $14.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.70.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eldorado Gold (EGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.