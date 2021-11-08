Brokerages Expect QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.40 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) will post sales of $10.40 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for QUALCOMM’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.38 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $10.41 billion. QUALCOMM posted sales of $8.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will report full-year sales of $38.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $34.76 billion to $40.07 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $40.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $36.50 billion to $44.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow QUALCOMM.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on QCOM. Citigroup increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.92.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 14,502 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at $656,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 36,997 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 178,288 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $22,995,000 after buying an additional 11,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 44,550 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,746,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $163.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $183.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.58. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $122.17 and a 1 year high of $168.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QUALCOMM (QCOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.