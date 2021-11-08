Brokerages Expect X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) to Announce -$0.70 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.70) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.95) and the highest is ($0.47). X4 Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.91) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that X4 Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.99) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.35) to ($2.56). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.94) to ($2.22). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow X4 Pharmaceuticals.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.04). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.87) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, X4 Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

In other news, General Counsel Derek M. Meisner sold 8,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total value of $42,493.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paula Ragan sold 13,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total value of $68,584.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,612 shares of company stock valued at $166,321. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,899 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 227.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 7,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XFOR traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,556. The company has a current ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.38. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $10.70.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003.

