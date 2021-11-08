Brokerages Set Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Price Target at $21.07

Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.64.

ATEC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen started coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Alphatec from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Alphatec from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $26,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,532. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 4,631 shares of company stock valued at $60,632 in the last quarter. 34.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 17.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,397 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the first quarter worth about $129,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the third quarter worth about $135,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 41.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,991 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 27.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,569 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATEC traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $12.78. 7,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,779. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.92. Alphatec has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $19.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.19.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $62.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.43 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 61.41% and a negative return on equity of 86.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphatec will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

