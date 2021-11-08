Brokerages Set BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) PT at $35.00

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BXS shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on BancorpSouth Bank from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James raised BancorpSouth Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

NYSE BXS opened at $28.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.20. BancorpSouth Bank has a twelve month low of $22.16 and a twelve month high of $35.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.31 and a 200 day moving average of $29.20.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. BancorpSouth Bank’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 9,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 119,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 194,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,326,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BancorpSouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank engages in conducting general commercial banking, trust, and insurance businesses through offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, and Illinois. It operates through the following segments: Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other.

