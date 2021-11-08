Brokerages Set Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) PT at $398.88

Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $398.88.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Get Cintas alerts:

NASDAQ:CTAS traded down $2.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $439.20. 3,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $45.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.48. Cintas has a 52-week low of $314.62 and a 52-week high of $448.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $407.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $383.61.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cintas will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.95%.

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 20,227 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.14, for a total value of $7,871,134.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total transaction of $8,546,004.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,392 shares of company stock worth $17,617,203 over the last ninety days. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Cintas by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 325.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Read More: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.