Brokerages Set Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) PT at $28.85

Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.85.

Several analysts have commented on HP shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

In other news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $164,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HP. FMR LLC increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 30.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 308,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,121,000 after acquiring an additional 72,343 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 9.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after acquiring an additional 8,308 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 598.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 64,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 14.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,196,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $113,128,000 after buying an additional 542,472 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $34.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 2.21. Helmerich & Payne has a 52 week low of $15.06 and a 52 week high of $36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is -34.97%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

