Brokerages Set MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Target Price at $38.60

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.60.

MGP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities cut MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist cut MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of NYSE:MGP traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.66. 24,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,138,078. MGM Growth Properties has a fifty-two week low of $27.90 and a fifty-two week high of $43.19. The company has a current ratio of 9.19, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.22.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 3.72%. As a group, research analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is presently 154.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGP. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in MGM Growth Properties by 154.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,018,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,026 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in MGM Growth Properties by 15.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 396,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,923,000 after purchasing an additional 52,123 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in MGM Growth Properties by 39.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 208,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,811,000 after purchasing an additional 59,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in MGM Growth Properties by 22.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,620 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

