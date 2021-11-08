Brokerages Set Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Target Price at $53.17

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.17.

NRIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $223,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $35,844.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 2,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,889.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,700 shares of company stock worth $528,890 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 422.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,093,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502,069 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,454,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,297,000 after purchasing an additional 665,161 shares during the last quarter. Regents of The University of California acquired a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,155,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 35.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,859,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,332,000 after buying an additional 481,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 30.8% during the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 2,019,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,771,000 after buying an additional 475,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRIX stock traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $33.40. The company had a trading volume of 370,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,457. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.38. Nurix Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $21.53 and a 12 month high of $52.38.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.73 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 342.27% and a negative return on equity of 29.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

