Brokerages Set Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) PT at $28.22

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.22.

SRAD has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRAD. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the third quarter worth about $11,911,000. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the third quarter worth about $2,009,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the third quarter worth about $1,365,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRAD traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,100. Sportradar Group has a one year low of $19.78 and a one year high of $28.22.

Sportradar Group Company Profile

Sportradar is a provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services. Sportradar is based in NEW YORK.

