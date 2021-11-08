Brokerages Set Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Target Price at $24.08

Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.08.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VIPS. UBS Group lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. New Street Research lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Vipshop from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Vipshop from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Vipshop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

VIPS traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.45. 63,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,050,040. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.92. Vipshop has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $46.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.64.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.80. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.64 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.40%. Vipshop’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vipshop will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Infusive Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vipshop by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Vipshop by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vipshop by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Vipshop by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Vipshop by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 9,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. 45.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vipshop Company Profile

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

