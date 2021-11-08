Brokerages Set Voyager Digital Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) PT at $36.67

Shares of Voyager Digital Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.67.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VYGVF shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Digital in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Voyager Digital from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Eight Capital initiated coverage on shares of Voyager Digital in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:VYGVF traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 577,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,905. Voyager Digital has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $30.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.99 and a 200-day moving average of $15.09.

Voyager Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of a fully functional suite of APIs and mobile apps to allow anyone who is legally able to do so the ability to trade, invest, earn and secure digital assets across multiple types of digital assets. The company was founded by Philip Eytan, Gaspard de Dreuzy, Stephen Ehrlich and Oscar Salazar on June 25, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

