Brokerages Set Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target at $177.75

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, sixteen have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $174.52.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZBH. Barclays cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Zimmer Biomet stock traded down $4.60 on Friday, reaching $137.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.89. Zimmer Biomet has a twelve month low of $134.69 and a twelve month high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.93%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 200,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,413,000 after buying an additional 4,699 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 9.0% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 13.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 7,369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,434,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $356,313,000 after buying an additional 247,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.2% during the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 14,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

