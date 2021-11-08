Brokers Set Expectations for Shore Bancshares, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SHBI)

Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Shore Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.46 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.20. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Shore Bancshares’ FY2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 8.65%.

Shares of SHBI opened at $19.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Shore Bancshares has a 1-year low of $10.57 and a 1-year high of $19.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.80%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new position in Shore Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $330,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Shore Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $197,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Shore Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $569,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Shore Bancshares by 13.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 189,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 22,789 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Shore Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $455,000. Institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

Shore Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services.

