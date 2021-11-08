Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Acquires 116,381 Shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) by 167.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 185,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,381 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rackspace Technology were worth $3,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 46.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 23.9% during the second quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 10,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology during the second quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology during the second quarter worth about $243,000. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RXT opened at $14.61 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.37 and its 200-day moving average is $17.59. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.07 and a 12-month high of $26.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.90.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $743.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.93 million. Equities analysts expect that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

RXT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rackspace Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James cut shares of Rackspace Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rackspace Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

