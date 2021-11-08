Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Invests $2.90 Million in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,897,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the second quarter valued at about $6,902,000. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.1% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 374,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,029,000 after buying an additional 14,659 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 3.2% during the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 71,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,762,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 96.6% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 35,773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after buying an additional 17,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 14.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,513,000 after buying an additional 27,700 shares in the last quarter. 78.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on YUM shares. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer lowered Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.85.

YUM opened at $126.68 on Monday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.13 and a fifty-two week high of $135.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.28 and a 200-day moving average of $123.55. The company has a market capitalization of $37.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.25%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,469 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total value of $197,551.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,852.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,409 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $177,801.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,426 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,618. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

