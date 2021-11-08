Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 95.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 19,505 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 155.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Arena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $60.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 0.35. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.50 and a twelve month high of $90.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.37. The company has a current ratio of 15.28, a quick ratio of 15.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.42) by ($0.79). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.69) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Amit Munshi purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.91 per share, with a total value of $52,910.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $151,510 over the last ninety days. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ARNA shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.