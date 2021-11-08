Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Sells 42,341 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,341 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $2,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 1,841.7% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 46.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MFC opened at $19.59 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.62 and a 200 day moving average of $19.99. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $14.35 and a 52-week high of $22.25. The stock has a market cap of $38.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.226 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 33.21%.

MFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price target on Manulife Financial from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$29.50 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

