Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Takes $3.49 Million Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,487,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,544,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 129,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,920,000 after buying an additional 9,129 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

NYSE:ETN opened at $171.30 on Monday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $109.25 and a 12-month high of $173.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.67.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.03%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.83.

In other Eaton news, Director Christopher M. Connor purchased 1,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $167.34 per share, for a total transaction of $167,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,264,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.