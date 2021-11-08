Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Price Target Increased to $72.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “action list buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 17.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.50 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.80.

Shares of NYSE BAM traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.48. The company had a trading volume of 29,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,491,451. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Brookfield Asset Management has a twelve month low of $32.98 and a twelve month high of $61.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91 and a beta of 1.27.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.26). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $18.29 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAM. Capital International Investors raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 79.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,539,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978,376 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 8.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,789,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,136,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864,610 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 18.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,949,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $864,498,000 after buying an additional 2,616,675 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter valued at about $126,432,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 146.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,803,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,927,000 after buying an additional 2,257,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

