Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) – Equities researchers at Raymond James raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report issued on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.01. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.16). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BIP. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.64.

BIP opened at $59.65 on Monday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a twelve month low of $46.16 and a twelve month high of $60.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.53. The firm has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 93.58%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,948,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $476,522,000 after acquiring an additional 428,141 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 152,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,138,000 after purchasing an additional 10,780 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3,889.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 14,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.