Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a buy rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.64.

NYSE:BIP opened at $59.65 on Thursday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12-month low of $46.16 and a 12-month high of $60.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 0.76.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 10.41%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.58%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 27.6% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 157,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,894,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 160,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 76,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. 52.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

